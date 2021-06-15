So very sorry to hear of Lanny´s passing. I have such fond memories of us living just "up the street" from your lovely family. We used to share many a laugh between the Hicks kids babysitting for the Correal kids and Terry, Lanny, Joe and I just surviving it all ... well, safe to say, I will always have a special place in my heart for those "Hicks" who lived on Hill Street! Lanny will be truly missed.

Paula Correal June 21, 2021