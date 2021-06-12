Lesley L. (Gensler) Hays

March 13, 1927- June 08, 2021

Lesley (Gensler) Hays, 94, of Carlisle, passed away peacefully at her home on June 8, 2021. She was born on March 13, 1927 in Mechanicsburg and was a daughter of the late Roy F. and Cora M. (Sheaffer) Gensler and was the widow Jacob J. Hays who died Nov. 20, 1992.

Letty graduated from Carlisle High School in 1945 and married her high school sweetheart, Jake Hays. She was an active member of Cavalry Road Church of God. Letty and her family enjoyed the many friendships from her church, working at J. C. Penney, and childhood friends from Harmony Hall School. Letty was born with a "green thumb" and tended to her many plants, beautiful flower beds, and, birds were always plentiful at her home being provided houses and birdseed.

She is survived by four children; Jacob (Sue) Hays of Basking Ridge, NJ, Crystal Hays of Myrtle Beach, SC, Randolph (Quy) Hays of Carlisle and Elizabeth Hays of Carlisle, 3 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Letty was predeceased by an infant daughter and 10 brothers and sisters.

A visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021 followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Rev. Charles Fitzpatrick officiating. Burial will be in Westminster Cemetery, Carlisle. Memorial contributions may be made to Project Share, Carlisle. www.Since1853.com.