Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Carlisle Sentinel
Carlisle Sentinel Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
LINDA K. HURLEY
LINDA K. HURLEY
November 18, 1948- December 25, 2021
Linda K. Hurley, 73, of Carlisle, passed away on December 25, 2021 at home surrounded by her family.
Born November 18, 1948 in Carlisle, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Viola (Myers) Paxton and the widow of Hoover H. Hurley.
Mrs. Hurley was retired from the former Carlisle Hospital where she worked in the Housekeeping Department.
She was a member of Eagles Aerie #1299, Carlisle.
Linda was a loving, caring person and loved her family unconditionally.
Surviving are her children: Buffie Markley, Tracy Hughes and Shawn Hurley; sisters: Shirley Edgecomb and Loretta Paxton. Also surviving are grandchildren: Rachel Markley, Sabrina Markley, Chloe Hurley, Brittany Medina and Jessica Stoneroad as well as several other grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son: David Greenawalt.
The family will be remembering her life privately.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Dec. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Joyce Sheaffer
December 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results