Linda K. Jury
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
501 North Baltimore Avenue
Mount Holly Springs, PA
Linda K. Jury October 06, 1950- December 26, 2021Linda K. Jury, 71, of Carlisle, PA, passed away December 26, 2021, in the Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Carlisle. She was born October 6, 1950, in Carlisle to the late Leroy R. and Edith M. (Kutz) Jury.
Linda retired from the former Carlisle Cleaners, where she was a shirt presser. She was known for walking and riding her bicycle through the Leiby Mobile Park, Carlisle. Linda enjoyed shopping, going to the library, watching soap operas and she loved her cat, Tuck.
Linda is survived by her brother, Richard L. Jury Sr., his wife Audrey of Mt. Holly Springs; nephews, Richard L. Jury, Jr. and Donald Jury; numerous aunts and uncles; and friend, Joyce Worley of Carlisle.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family and burial will be in the Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt Holly Springs, PA. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for condolences to the family.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Jan. 3, 2022.
Youwillalways be in my heart you are a true friend
Sara Kegg
January 15, 2022
I showed Linda when I lived at valley ridge we all loved Linda and we allloceher and she made us laugh
Sara Kegg
Friend
January 6, 2022
I know Linda when I lived at valleyridge she made us smile and she will be missed we all loved her ok
Sara Kegg
January 3, 2022
