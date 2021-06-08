Linda J. Steele

June 11, 1944- June 05, 2021

Linda J. Steele, 76, of Carlisle, died on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at her home. She was born on June 11, 1944 in Narragansett, Rhode Island and was a daughter of the late Harvey Canup and Joyce (Smith) Northup. Linda graduated from South Kingston High School in Wakefield, RI. She was a homemaker and had worked several jobs in her life including with the Carlisle Barracks Post Exchange for 13 years. She was a member of the Harley Owners Group and a social member of the American Legion Post 101 in Carlisle. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, William A. Steele, one daughter Valarie Landry-Stimeling and her husband Brenton of Carlisle, two sons, Norman Landry and his wife Theresa of Mt. Holly Springs and William A. Steele and his wife Kelly of Mechanicsburg, two brothers, David Canup of Lowell, MA and Clyde Canup of Cranston, RI, one sister Bonita Canup of Carlisle, 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 2 nieces and 1 nephew. A visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021 followed by funeral services at 11:30 a.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Pastor Greg Hench officiating. Burial will be in Westminster Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. www.Since1853.com.