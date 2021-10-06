Lois Jane Miller

April 17, 1925- October 02, 2021

Lois Jane Miller, 96, passed away at Thornwald Home in Carlisle, PA on October 2, 2021. She was born on April 17, 1925 in Belle Vernon, PA to the late James F. and Ellen (Rennie) Rice.

A graduate of Central Catholic High School in Steubenville, OH, Lois was the first female printer employed by the Steubenville Herald-Star newspaper in 1943. Most people, however, knew her as a homemaker, nurturing caregiver, devout Roman Catholic, gracious hostess, and for 44 years, the beloved wife of James C. (Jay) Miller, who passed in 2001. She was also preceded in death by a son, James David Miller in 1984; and sisters Virginia Mizell, Kathryn Wettergreen, and Mary Ellen Barnard.

During her working years, Lois was also employed by the Harrisburg Patriot-News, the Cedar Cliff and Trinity high school cafeterias, the Trinity Spiritual Center, and the rectory of Saint Theresa Parish. She was formerly a member of Saint Theresa's Little Flower Club and the Arimatheans. Lois enjoyed family gatherings, word games, long car rides with Jay, dining out, and the quiet observance of her faith. Of almost any attraction in Pennsylvania, she liked being able to say, "We were there!" Lois loved music and rarely missed a performance that involved her children or grandchildren. To her eyes, a clear blue sky was not as pretty as one with a few clouds sprinkled in.

She is survived by a son, Richard B. Miller of Carlisle, and daughter-in-law Carol of Etters; her cherished grandchildren, Brian J. Miller of Harrisburg and Marisa A. Miller of Philadelphia; cousin, John Senich (wife, Sandy) of Harrisburg; and numerous in-laws, nieces, and nephews.

The family wishes to thank the Herman and Myers families for the unbounded joy that caring for their young children brought to Lois and Jay; the Gaul and Yeager families for the love and friendship Lois found during her widowed life; Linda Miller for a lifetime of laughter and caring; the staff and residents of Bethany Village in Mechanicsburg for ten wonderful years of independent living; and the kind and compassionate associates of Artis Senior Living of West Shore, Elmcroft of Dillsburg, and Thornwald Home of Carlisle as her needs turned to memory care and skilled nursing. For her memorial service, Lois wanted flowers, lots and lots of flowers! Carnations were her favorite. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Theresa Parish or to Thornwald Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 11:00AM at St. Theresa Catholic Church, New Cumberland. Public viewings will be held Friday evening, from 6:00-7:00PM, and Saturday morning, from 9:30-10:30AM, directly across the street at Parthemore Funeral Home & Cremation Services, New Cumberland. A private committal service will take place at the convenience of the family in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Mechanicsburg.

In respect for all of the healthcare workers and support staff who cared for Lois throughout the pandemic, the family asks that face masks be worn at the viewings.

For more information, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.parthemore.com.