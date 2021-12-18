Lois Elaine Snyder

April 20, 1943- December 15, 2021

Adoring wife, mother, and grandmother, Lois Elaine Snyder of Carlisle passed away Wednesday, December 15th surrounded by family. Born in Mechanicsburg on April 20th, 1943, to the late Richard B. and Betty Jane Ward (Long), she was preceded in death by her beloved and doting husband of fifty-seven years Ridgley "Rich/Butch" K. Snyder, Sr. and her cherished brother Clifford A. Ward, Sr.

A lover of chickens, she was the head of her own large brood, and she greatly treasured her five children, twelve grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren: daughter Cynthia and Anthony Quickel, with grandson Anthony; daughter Pamela and Douglas Fickel, with grandchildren Samantha and Ryan Blood, Emma and Michael Kromka, and Douglas Fickel, Jr.; daughter Audrey and Calvin Barrick, with grandsons Tyler and Allison, Taylor and Sadie, Calvin and Megan; son Ridgley, Jr. and Staci Snyder, with grandsons Ridgley, Ian, and Braden; son William and Melanie Snyder, with granddaughters Molly and Leah; as well as great-grandchildren Caroline and Amelia Barrick, Madison and Isaac Blood, and Gabriel Kromka.

Lois was retired from the Cumberland County Bar Association. She was an exceptional cook - everything done "her way" - and an avid cross-stitcher, crafter, and sports fan. She loved watching the birds around her house, especially hummingbirds, cardinals, and blue jays. She and her husband journeyed together in all forty-eight of the contiguous United States as well as in two countries collecting thimbles wherever she went. Lois loved family gatherings, and she especially loved attending her grandchildren's school and athletic events. Above all else, in everything they did and throughout their many adventures together, Lois was never without her husband Rich and missed him terribly following his passing. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends for her thoughtfulness, kindness, and love.

A viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Pastor Greg Hench as the officiant. Burial will be in Westminster Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Dr. Ste 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or to A-T Children's Project at www.atcp.org. Visit www.Since1853.com to send condolences.