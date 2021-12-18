Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Carlisle Sentinel
Carlisle Sentinel Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lois Elaine Snyder
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street
Carlisle, PA

Lois Elaine Snyder

April 20, 1943- December 15, 2021

Adoring wife, mother, and grandmother, Lois Elaine Snyder of Carlisle passed away Wednesday, December 15th surrounded by family. Born in Mechanicsburg on April 20th, 1943, to the late Richard B. and Betty Jane Ward (Long), she was preceded in death by her beloved and doting husband of fifty-seven years Ridgley "Rich/Butch" K. Snyder, Sr. and her cherished brother Clifford A. Ward, Sr.

A lover of chickens, she was the head of her own large brood, and she greatly treasured her five children, twelve grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren: daughter Cynthia and Anthony Quickel, with grandson Anthony; daughter Pamela and Douglas Fickel, with grandchildren Samantha and Ryan Blood, Emma and Michael Kromka, and Douglas Fickel, Jr.; daughter Audrey and Calvin Barrick, with grandsons Tyler and Allison, Taylor and Sadie, Calvin and Megan; son Ridgley, Jr. and Staci Snyder, with grandsons Ridgley, Ian, and Braden; son William and Melanie Snyder, with granddaughters Molly and Leah; as well as great-grandchildren Caroline and Amelia Barrick, Madison and Isaac Blood, and Gabriel Kromka.

Lois was retired from the Cumberland County Bar Association. She was an exceptional cook - everything done "her way" - and an avid cross-stitcher, crafter, and sports fan. She loved watching the birds around her house, especially hummingbirds, cardinals, and blue jays. She and her husband journeyed together in all forty-eight of the contiguous United States as well as in two countries collecting thimbles wherever she went. Lois loved family gatherings, and she especially loved attending her grandchildren's school and athletic events. Above all else, in everything they did and throughout their many adventures together, Lois was never without her husband Rich and missed him terribly following his passing. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends for her thoughtfulness, kindness, and love.

A viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Pastor Greg Hench as the officiant. Burial will be in Westminster Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Dr. Ste 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or to A-T Children's Project at www.atcp.org. Visit www.Since1853.com to send condolences.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Dec. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street, Carlisle, PA
Dec
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street, Carlisle, PA
Funeral services provided by:
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ewing Brothers Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Dear cousin Lois, I have never forgotten the night when you, cousin Belva, and I had a sleep over at my home in Lisburn, Pa. We all slept together in my double bed in that spooky old farm house. We jumped and horsed around so badly that the slats in the bed broke and we ended up with one side of the bed on the floor and on top of each other. My dad, your `Uncle Tom´ came in the room and scolded us and then said, "Now, you girls can just sleep on the floor the rest of the nite. And we did. Know that you are loved and you will be missed. Cousin Barb
Barbara Ann Ward Fontaine
Family
December 27, 2021
Lois was a beautiful person inside and out. I was very privileged to have met her when working at Stoner. We have kept in touch through texts and phone calls and also when I came back to PA to visit family. She leaves a big hole in my heart and she will be truly missed. Prayers to all the family, I was very proud to have had her in my life.
Debra Daniels
Friend
December 23, 2021
I´m an agency nurse and met Lois while on an assignment. We bumped heads day one however by the end of the day we became very close. I always looked for her when I was back and she would always say, just where have you been. She was always a pleasure to be around. She will be missed. Sending love and prayers.
Sherry
Other
December 21, 2021
We remember Lois as wonderful neighbor. She spent many times sitting on our front steps-( soda in hand)-, chatting while keeping track of her children. We send heart felt condolences to her family and we are thankful that we had the pleasure of having Lois as a dear friend.
John and Joan Steigleman
Friend
December 21, 2021
Sharon and Laura
December 19, 2021
Lois will always have a special place in my heart. I knew she was an amazing women from the day I ment her till my last covenversation. She always made me feel cared about and her smile made my day our little talks to hearing about her family and her love for racing we had some memories I will cherish for a lifetime she is definitely a women that will be missed and I will hold in my heart forever praying for family
Tabitha cousins
Other
December 19, 2021
I'm so sorry to learn of Lois' passing. We worked together at Stoner Assoc., but more recently we would see each other at Mechanicsburg S.D. sporting events where she was cheering on her grandchildren. Prayers for strength and comfort for the family.
Jan Monismith
December 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results