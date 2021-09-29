Menu
LouAnn Slyder
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Carlisle High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
501 North Baltimore Avenue
Mount Holly Springs, PA

LouAnn Slyder

June 17, 1964- September 27, 2021

LouAnn Slyder, 57, of Harrisburg PA, passed away on September 27, 2021. She was born June 17, 1964, in Carlisle, PA.

A viewing will be held Sunday, October 3, 2021, from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave. Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made by charity of one's choice. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to view full obituary and offer condolences to the family.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
501 North Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Springs, PA
Funeral services provided by:
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
I am shocked and saddened to hear this news. My deepest sympathy to LouAnn´s siblings and family. You all are in my thoughts and prayers. Hugs, Kim
Kim Masland Bollinger
Family
October 4, 2021
I worked with LouAnn in the Cumberland Co. District Justice system many years ago, sadly we lost touch over the years. My condolences to her loved ones during this difficult time. LouAnn was always hard working and upbeat, she left this earth way too soon. May you find comfort in the many memories you have shared over the years.
Glenda Farner
Work
October 1, 2021
