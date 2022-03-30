Menu
Louise Virginia Durnin
1939 - 2022
BORN
1939
DIED
2022

Louise Virginia Durnin

April 1, 1939 – March 9, 2022

Louise Virginia Durnin, 82, of Carlisle passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Claremont Nursing Rehab Center. She was born in Oxon Hill, MD, April 1, 1939 to the late Russell & Mildred (Prosise) Kesterson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 9 siblings and by her late husband Richard Durnin. Surviving are her daughter Elizabeth Ward, her son Timothy Becraft, two sisters, Helen Long, Pauline Kesterson, brother, Roger Kesterson, 16 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Services will be held at the convenience of the family and her remains will be interred at Fort Indiantown Gap Cemetery.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Mar. 30, 2022.
