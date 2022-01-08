Menu
Lucy Bistline
1944 - 2022
BORN
1944
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Carlisle High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA

Lucy S. Bistline

October 14, 1944- January 04, 2022

It is with extreme sadness that the family of Lucy Bistline, 77, announces her passing on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, after a two-year battle with cancer. Lucy's kindness, sense of humor and constant smile made her beloved to all who knew her, and she leaves behind a family who cannot imagine life without her.

Lucy was the middle child of Jesse and Harriet Stoll of Mt. Holly Springs, PA. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Jerry Stoll, and is survived by her sister, Trudy Stamy. Lucy graduated from Carlisle High School in 1962 and lived in Carlisle all of her life. She had several occupations over the years and worked in admissions at The Dickinson School of Law, but her main focus was always her family and her home. Through her love of art, gardening, and decorating, she created beauty wherever she went.

Lucy was a kind and compassionate person who had the rare ability to make everyone around her feel important and special. She was a devoted wife, amazing mother and grandmother, and a kind and loving friend to so many. She and her husband Jim celebrated 56 years of marriage last year. Theirs was a true love story - they were best friends and always together. Their son, Chris Bistline, lives in Dillsburg and their daughter, Andi Hurlocker, lives in Richmond, VA with her husband, Eric. Lucy's beloved grandchildren, Jay and Layne, also live in Richmond.

Lucy and Jim traveled extensively throughout the United States and Europe, but some of their fondest memories took place on their frequent trips to East Pond in Maine with their best friends and grandchildren. Lucy lived every day to the fullest and found joy and positivity wherever she went.

In lieu of donations or flowers, the family asks anyone who wishes to honor her memory to do so by showing an act of kindness to a stranger. She certainly left this world a better place than she found it and would have wanted that spirit to continue in her name.

Details on a celebration of life will be forthcoming at the convenience of the family.

"Whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are lovely ... think on these things" Philippians 4:8.

To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.



Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Jan. 8, 2022.
To: Jim, Chris, and Andi and Your Entire Family... Condolences to you and Prayers for Strength to see you through this time of sorrow. (We thought of you guys when we added your Christmas ornament to our tree from 1986). Thoughts are from our remembrance as neighbors in Kendora Summit in the '80's. With our Condolences and Love!
Flora and Jesse Frasier
Friend
January 8, 2022
So sad to hear this. I´ll always remember her infectious laugh and sweet smile. Sincere sympathy to Jim, Chris and Andi. She was special and will be missed by many.
Darilyn Dolimpio
Friend
January 8, 2022
Hi Jim and family, It is with sadness that I learned of Lucy´s passing and I offer my heartfelt sympathies. Both of you were part of my life starting at an early age. Yes Jim, I vividly remember you as my counselor at Camp Thompson, when I was too young to be there (dad fibbed about my age). You had finished the tale of the hairy hand of Laurel Lake when you snuck behind the cabin, lifted the tarp wall and grabbed me my the throat scaring the crap out of me! Then we became neighbors on W. North Street when Earl and I had the Schorpp annual vacation parties (so named because dad and mom were on vacation!). We always invited you, which you declined, but you kept our secret (they always knew anyway!). Afterwards, when I was practicing law, we got together for you to hold auctions for my clients. I will never forget the length of the sale in dad´s estate. It went to 7 that evening, and one of the attendees came up to me and asked how dad ever accumulated so much stuff in their typical ranch house. Lucy was the kindest most outgoing person of all the people people I had the pleasure of knowing. Always a sunny disposition! Jim, you were not so bad yourself and I am certain her influence rubbed off on you! Cancer is a terrible disease, taking my mother and Jan too early in life. I know what you are going through, it is not easy, but remember her always, as I know I will. My thoughts are with you. Take care and Godspeed. Ed Schorpp
Ed Schorpp
Friend
January 8, 2022
