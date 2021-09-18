Menu
M. George Van Asdalan
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street
Carlisle, PA

M. George Van Asdalan

November 28, 1939- September 16, 2021

George Van Asdalan, 81, of Shippensburg, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at UPMC Carlisle. He was born on November 28, 1939, in Carlisle and was a son of the late Marlin J. Van Asdalan and Elsie M. Miller Van Asdalan. George was a Carlisle High School graduate. George served in the US Marine Corps, the PA National Guard and was an Air Force veteran of Operation Desert Storm. He retired from the Mechanicsburg Naval Supply Depot after many years of service. George was a member of Second Presbyterian Church in Carlisle. He is survived by two sons, Keith Van Asdalan of San Diego, CA and Kevin (wife Beth) Van Asdalan of Pittsburgh, one daughter, Heidi (husband Matthew) Hawbaker of Chambersburg, one brother Reginald Van Asdalan of Carlisle, two grandchildren, Kaitlyn Hawbaker and Levi Hawbaker and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia Myers and Ann Minich. A graveside service with military honors by Cumberland County Honor Guard will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, 1921 Ritner Highway, Carlisle with Rev. Jeff Gibelius officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Second Presbyterian Church, 528 Garland Dr., Carlisle, PA 17013. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences.



Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Sep. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens
1921 Ritner Highway, Carlisle, PA
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
