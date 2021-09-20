Margaret Mitchell

October 30 – 1927 – September 5, 2021

She was born on October 30, 1927 to the late Charles and Margaret Holloway of Shermans dale, Pennsylvania.

Margaret attended a 1 room schoolhouse with many of her 10 siblings.

She is survived by a family that loved her, including her daughter (Diane), Granddaughter (Nicole), and Great Granddaughter (Bryn).

She is proceeded in death by her husband (George) and son (Bill).

A celebration of her life will be held as her remains are laid to rest beside her husband on October 1, 2021 at 10:30am.