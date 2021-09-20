Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Carlisle Sentinel
Carlisle Sentinel Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Margaret Mitchell
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021

Margaret Mitchell

October 30 – 1927 – September 5, 2021

She was born on October 30, 1927 to the late Charles and Margaret Holloway of Shermans dale, Pennsylvania.

Margaret attended a 1 room schoolhouse with many of her 10 siblings.

She is survived by a family that loved her, including her daughter (Diane), Granddaughter (Nicole), and Great Granddaughter (Bryn).

She is proceeded in death by her husband (George) and son (Bill).

A celebration of her life will be held as her remains are laid to rest beside her husband on October 1, 2021 at 10:30am.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Sep. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
PA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Don't remember your mom ever without her beautiful smile. She was so precious and I know she will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Cousin Anita
Family
September 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results