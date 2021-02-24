Menu
Margie H. Murray
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
501 North Baltimore Avenue
Mount Holly Springs, PA

Margie H. Murray

January 28, 1935- February 21, 2021

Margie H. Murray, 86, of Mt. Holly Springs, PA, passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021 in the UPMC Community General, Harrisburg. She was born January 28, 1935 in Gardners to the late Charles and Helen (Riley) Hamilton and was the widow of Paul V. Murray.

Margie worked for Lehman's Carpet and Arnold's Supermarket, both in Mt. Holly Springs. She was a member of St. Patrick Church, Carlisle and had a passion for sewing which many locals will miss. The family had a summer camp in Delaware where they enjoyed fishing, crabbing, and riding around on their boat.

Surviving are her children, Perry Murray of Carlisle, Thomas Murray of Mt. Holly Springs, Linda Walke (Ted) of Harrisburg, Christine Lander (Dale) of Newville, and Nancy Witter of Carlisle; 7 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. Margie was preceded in death by siblings, Ruth Reichert, Nellie Reynolds, Pearl Arnsberger and Sonny Hamilton and son-in-law, Chuck Witter.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family and burial will be in the Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to her church or Citizen's Fire Co. No. 1, 100 Chestnut St., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2021.
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Marge was such a special lady. She did my hemming and did a great job but she had so much personality. So sorry to hear of her passing.
SALLY runciman
February 24, 2021
You were such good friend to my mother, you did lots of sewing for her! When I was younger I would walk around Holly, stop and talk to you n your husband! You two were the friendliest people I knew from Holly! You will be miss by so many people from Holly! R.I.P.
Patty Weidner Beecher
February 24, 2021
