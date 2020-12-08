Menu
Marian E. Kulp
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA
Marian E. Kulp

June 03, 1926- December 05, 2020

Marian E. Kulp, age 94 of Newville, PA died on Saturday, December 5, 2020 in the Chambersburg Hospital. She was born on June 3, 1926 in Lionville, PA (Chester Co.) to the late Russell M. and Marion Elsie Harrison Allison and was the widow Luther R. Kulp Jr. who passed on November 29, 2017.
Marian was a homemaker who raised with her husband their seven children. She was a member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Plainfield and was a former member of the West Pennsboro Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. Marian enjoyed cross stitching and making felt ornaments for her grandchildren.
She is survived by her three sons, R. Brian Kulp (Debra), Newville, Russell C. Kulp, Luther J. Kulp (Linda), both of Carlisle, three daughters, J. Yvonne Carper (William), Hudson, WI, Patricia A. Richwine (Gerald), Newville, M. Ellen Yohn (Michael), Carlisle and daughter in law, Trina Kulp of Carlisle. Her loving twenty grandchildren and twenty-Five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son David Allison Kulp.
Private Graveside services will be held at the convenience of her family in the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Newville, PA. There will not be a viewing or visitation.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions in Marian's name be made to the West Pennsboro Volunteer Fire Company, 20 Park Road, Plainfield, PA 17081.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013.
To sign the guest book please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.

Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Dec. 8, 2020.
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Marian was such a sweet lady. I have found memories of visiting her home to play with Peaches. May she rest in peace, I know she has great company and family waiting to greet her.
Tracy Wert-Miller
December 15, 2020
