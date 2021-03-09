Marianne Poellot Cowling

December 11, 1945- March 06, 2021

Marianne Poellot Cowling, age 75, of Carlisle passed peacefully on Saturday, March 6th, after waging a courageous battle with cancer.

A native of Canonsburg, PA, Marianne was preceded in death by her parents,

Lydia and William Poellot and by brothers-in-law William C. Ritz and Floyd "Bub" Hall.

Marianne is survived by her son Brian P. Cowling, his partner Lisa Bernesser and grandaughters Laurel McCollam Cowling and Lainey McCollam Cowling of Pittsburgh.

She is also survived by her partner Lt. Col. Hugh Foster III (Ret.), of Carlisle as well as brother William Poellot (Linda), and nieces and nephews James Poellot (Nancy), Melinda Harkiewicz (Hugh) and Jennifer Harnetty (Brian). She is also survived by great nieces and nephews Sara Poellot, Ella Harkiewicz and Henry Harnetty. Additionally, Marianne is survived by sister Peggy Ritz and nieces and nephews David Ritz (Amy), Maria Bartifay, Christine Robinson (Steve) and Allen Ritz (Jennifer). She is also survived by great nieces and nephews Lucas Ritz, Alivia Bartifay, Aaron Bartifay, Kyle Bartifay, Bethany Hunsberger (Daniel), Emma Robinson, Lynnea Robinson, Grace Robinson, Ethan Howard and Amelia Howard. Additional survivors include stepson James Cowling (Kathy), step-granddaughters Emily Cowling and Sarah Champagne (Robby), sister-in-law Nancy Cowling Hall, niece Eugenia (Gary II) Rinehart and great niece Elizabeth Rinehart and great nephew Gary III Rinehart as well as multiple cousins.

She was a 1963 graduate of Immaculate Conception High School, a 1976 graduate of Duquesne University, and a 1977 graduate of Shippensburg University. Marianne was the former Director of Publications at the Strategic Studies Institute of the U.S, Army War College, Carlisle, and worked there from 1973 to her retirement in 2009. For the past 10 years, Marianne was accompanied on life's journey by her faithful and caring partner, Hugh.

Marianne always cherished family and it was a constant focus of her life. Marianne was a very proud Mom, Grandmama, Sister and Aunt.

Friends were always exceptionally important to Marianne and the strength and devotion of her friendships was remarkable. Her pleasant optimism was infectious, and why everyone thoroughly enjoyed her company and presence.

The faith instilled in Marianne from her youth and developed over 12 years of Catholic school and 4 years at Duquesne sustained her through numerous challenges. This spirituality continued to provide peace and comfort to Marianne on her final journey. She was a long-time member of St. Patrick Church, Carlisle.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 85 Marsh Drive Carlisle, PA 17015. Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 2900 Washington Road McMurray, PA 15317. A viewing will be held from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. As mandated by Governor Wolfe maximum capacity during gatherings is restricted and you may be asked to wait at the door when you arrive until the numbers allow for your entrance.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you instead please make a charitable contribution to a meaningful cause of your choosing, in Marianne's honor.

Finally, the family also wishes to express our heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to the staff, nurses and doctors of the Hershey Medical Center, particularly the 7th floor Inpatient Cancer Center and the 6th floor Medical Intensive Care Unit for the care, warmth, compassion and support that you were able to offer to Marianne, and our family, in this challenging time.

