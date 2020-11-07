Marie F. Young

September 04, 1923- November 04, 2020

At the age of 97, Marie Peiper Barrick Young ascended up the Heavenly staircase with her escort of angels on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

Marie was born to Jessie R. and Mary Ellen Stum Peiper, in Carlisle, on Tuesday, September 4, 1923. She has been a resident of Elmcroft of Shippensburg since August 2019.

Marie was met at the Heavenly gates by her parents; sister, Loretta Peiper Grazar; 1st husband and father of her children, Oscar R. Barrick, Sr.; sons-in-law, Charles Conover and Floyd Darhower; and her 2nd husband, Guy W. Young.

She is survived by her children, Oscar R. "Rick" Barrick, Jr. (Teresa) of Newburg, Bonnie Peiper Conover Stover (William) of Fairborn, OH, and Joyce Barrick Darhower (Bernard) of Carlisle; four grandsons, Michael Conover of Beaver Creek, OH, Shaun Conover of Lexington, KY, Scott Darhower of Tampa, FL, and Kurt Darhower of Philadelphia; one granddaughter, Stacey Barrick Diehl of Newville; one great-grandson, Tanner Conover of Beaver Creek, OH; six nieces and nephews, Bonnie Wood, Colleen McLaughlin, Connie Danner, Donna Russell, Sandy Lagone, and Paul Grazar; and her step family.

Marie retired from Capital Area Intermediate Unit, where she drove school buses for 21 years. She enjoyed her family, traveling from coast to coast, living along the Conoduguinet Creek, Thursday evening cards with friends, attending local fireman's fairs, RVing, reading Amish novels, and quilting.

A celebration of Marie's 97 years will be announced at a later date.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013.

The family would like to thank the staff of both Grane Hospice, Camp Hill and Elmcroft of Shippensburg for the excellent care they provided for their mom.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grane Hospice, 1200 Camp Hill Bypass, Suite 205, Camp Hill, PA 17011.

