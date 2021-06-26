Menu
Marilyn Zatinsky

January 26, 1939 – May 9, 2021

Marilyn Zatinsky, 82, 1/26/39-5/9/21 died peacefully in Carlisle, PA. She is survived by daughters Shana Zatinsky & Stacia McDonald; grandchildren Jakob Zatinsky, Jonny, Troy & Lauren, & predeceased by grandson Ian McDonald-Shumaker. Survived by brother John Miller (LeAnne), nieces Andrea, Bethany, & Caitlyn and nephew George Berger & predeceased by sister Judy Miller. She was born in Muskogee, OK and was an avid reader, a dedicated gardener, and as a young woman she was a pole vaulter. She graduated from North High School in Omaha, NE and attended the University of Omaha. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Fairchild Tropical Garden in Miami, FL.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Jun. 26, 2021.
