Carlisle Sentinel
Marion L. Minter
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA

Marion L. Minter (LTC US Army Ret.)

August 12, 1926- June 26, 2021

Marion "Louise" Minter age 94 of Carlisle died on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home Carlisle. She was born in Shamokin, PA on August 12, 1926 to the late Roy and Marion E. Dimm Minter.

Louise or Aunt Louise as she was known to many served honorably in the United States Army in the Nurses

Corp. She served in the Korean and Vietnam Conflicts before retiring in 1975. She was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church Carlisle. Louise was an avid golfer, enjoyed reading, shopping and traveling with her many army buddies.

She is survived by her niece Ann L. Santai (husband David), Dillsburg, sister-in-law Marie A. Minter, Florida and several great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother Robert Minter.

As per her request services will be private and inurnment will be at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with military honors. The family would like to thank the staff at Sarah Todd and Dr. Lester Himmerlreich for their excellent and compassionate care they provided to "Aunt Louise" and to Theresa Sybert for being such a special friend and care giver to her.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Louise's name may be made to the Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home 1000 W. South St. Carlisle, PA 17013

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013.

To sign the guest book please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.




Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I met Louise in the early '90's when I moved to Carlisle as a retired Navy Nurse. She and other Army friends welcomed me into their group and I enjoyed many good times with them over the years. My condolences to her family. God bless you with His comfort as you grieve your loss.
Beverly Steinsiek
Friend
June 30, 2021
