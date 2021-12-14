Mark M. Miller

April 12, 1942- December 11, 2021

Mark M. Miller, 79, of Carlisle, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at home with family by his side. He was born on April 12, 1942, in Carlisle and was a son of the late Everett L. and Gladys R. (Hurley) Miller.

Mark graduated from Big Spring High School in 1959. He served six years with the PA National Guard. He formerly owned the Mark Miller TV repair service in Carlisle. Mark retired with many years of combined service with Letterkenny Army Depot and the Mechanicsburg Naval Supply Depot. He was a computer service specialist. Mark was a member of Bethany Evangelical Church. He enjoyed photography, videography, gardening and fishing.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Nancy M. (Krug) Miller, one son Jonathan Paul Miller of Carlisle, one daughter Jodi S. Miller and her companion Joshua Knepper of Boiling Springs, four brothers, Robert Miller and his wife Winnie of Lemoyne, David Miller of Boiling Springs, Ethan Miller and his wife Darlene of Carlisle and Clarence E. Miller of Mechanicsburg and several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021, followed by funeral services at 2:00 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle, with Pastors Dan Pratt and Amy Moreno officiating. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Newville. Memorial contributions may be made to his church at, 558 Petersburg Rd, Carlisle, PA 17015. Visit www.Since1853.com to send condolences.