Marlin R. Hensel
November 22, 1940- February 26, 2021
Marlin Richard Hensel passed away peacefully at home in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, on February 26, 2021 after a seven-year bout with Alzheimer's Disease. Born on November 22, 1940, he was the fifth child of Charles Lester Hensel and Iola (nee) Fetrow. He is survived by his wife Susan Morrow Williamson Hensel; his sister Vivian Ritter ; his brother Lorraine "Bud" Hensel; his daughter Christine Triantos (and her husband Spyros); his son Richard Hensel (and his wife Jitka); his stepchildren Scott Williamson (and wife Victoria), Stephen Williamson (and wife Kari), and Rachel Williamson Horton (and husband Steven); his grandchildren Nicholas Triantos, Melina Triantos, Ava Williamson, Caden Williamson, Ales Hensel, Parker Williamson, Erik Hensel, Owen Horton, Elsa Williamson, Aubrey Williamson, and Alice Horton. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, including Carolyn Irvin and her husband Charles Irvin, who have been especially supportive during recent years.
Other than two years spent in Tampa, Florida, Marlin, affectionately called "Hop," was a lifelong resident of central Pennsylvania. After graduating from Cumberland Valley High School in 1958, he enlisted in the Army, where he was introduced to the nascent field of computers. He eventually forged a 25-year career at IBM as an advisory analyst, retiring once officially and several times afterwards after returning as a consultant. He was an avid golfer, skier, and traveler before Alzheimer's seized his mental and physical functions.
Marlin was buoyant in the company of his grandchildren, equally eager for reading aloud on a cozy couch as he was for rough-and-tumble fun outdoors. His laugh still resonates to those who knew and loved him.
A memorial service will be scheduled this summer if conditions are conducive. Photos, remembrances, and celebration details will be posted periodically at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Marlin's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, Wounded Warrior Project
, or Hospice of Central PA.
Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Mar. 2, 2021.