"The Hunting Saga" from Susan's brother, Bill.

I'm not sure how many years ago this was.

Marlin and I were walking back to the cabin on the road side while having an unsuccessful deer hunt. We spotted a some deer crossing Pine Creek. I waited for them to get up to the rail trail. As they started up the canyon bank, I took the shot and knew I had hit it. We lost sight of it. We walked back to the cabin and got the wood dolly. We crossed the bridge and walked up stream to where we had last seen it. I spotted the deer about 50 yards up the mountain. I said I'll go up the side only to find Marlin "scurrying" very quickly up the hill ahead of me. So I started up and was puffing after 15 yards. Marlin kept his eyes on the deer and didn't lose sight.

When I caught up to Marlin, I was out of breath and sweating. He was about 10 yards to my left when I took the second shot. The deer came rolling down the mountain right at us falling quickly. It was going to hit Marlin in a few seconds. Marlin leaped over the deer as it passed us and rested at the bottom of the hill.

Did I mention Marlin was 70 something? At least 12 years older than me. We took it back to the cabin to dress it. I was exhausted and soaked. Marlin was not tired at all nor sweating.

After all that "scurrying" and leaping and dragging, Marlin became my hero.



Bill Morrow March 2, 2021