Carlisle Sentinel
Marlin R. Hensel
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cocklin Funeral Homes
30 North Chestnut St.
Dillsburg, PA
Marlin R. Hensel
November 22, 1940- February 26, 2021

Marlin Richard Hensel passed away peacefully at home in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, on February 26, 2021 after a seven-year bout with Alzheimer's Disease. Born on November 22, 1940, he was the fifth child of Charles Lester Hensel and Iola (nee) Fetrow. He is survived by his wife Susan Morrow Williamson Hensel; his sister Vivian Ritter ; his brother Lorraine "Bud" Hensel; his daughter Christine Triantos (and her husband Spyros); his son Richard Hensel (and his wife Jitka); his stepchildren Scott Williamson (and wife Victoria), Stephen Williamson (and wife Kari), and Rachel Williamson Horton (and husband Steven); his grandchildren Nicholas Triantos, Melina Triantos, Ava Williamson, Caden Williamson, Ales Hensel, Parker Williamson, Erik Hensel, Owen Horton, Elsa Williamson, Aubrey Williamson, and Alice Horton. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, including Carolyn Irvin and her husband Charles Irvin, who have been especially supportive during recent years.

Other than two years spent in Tampa, Florida, Marlin, affectionately called "Hop," was a lifelong resident of central Pennsylvania. After graduating from Cumberland Valley High School in 1958, he enlisted in the Army, where he was introduced to the nascent field of computers. He eventually forged a 25-year career at IBM as an advisory analyst, retiring once officially and several times afterwards after returning as a consultant. He was an avid golfer, skier, and traveler before Alzheimer's seized his mental and physical functions.

Marlin was buoyant in the company of his grandchildren, equally eager for reading aloud on a cozy couch as he was for rough-and-tumble fun outdoors. His laugh still resonates to those who knew and loved him.

A memorial service will be scheduled this summer if conditions are conducive. Photos, remembrances, and celebration details will be posted periodically at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marlin's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Wounded Warrior Project, or Hospice of Central PA.

Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
22
Memorial Gathering
1:30p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Mayapple Golf Club Pavilion
1 Mayapple Drive, Carlisle, PA
Funeral services provided by:
Cocklin Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our prayers and thoughts are with you and your family on the passing of Marlin. May the Lord comfort and surround you with his love in the days ahead.

Mrs. Stanley Fetrow
Family
March 7, 2021
We are sorry to hear of Marlins passing. We have been friends with Marlin and the family since the 1960's. I first met Marlin when we worked at IBM in PA and FL. Dora and I would see Marlin and Susan when we visited PA and would meet for dinner with other IBMers. Marlin was such a great and funny guy. I enjoyed working and attending IBM functions with Marlin very much. I know that he will be missed by his family and his many friends. Please accept our sincerest condolences for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family.
Jack Billett
Friend
March 7, 2021
My sincerest condolences for your loss.
Ann Lipcsey
Coworker
March 3, 2021
"The Hunting Saga" from Susan's brother, Bill.
I'm not sure how many years ago this was.
Marlin and I were walking back to the cabin on the road side while having an unsuccessful deer hunt. We spotted a some deer crossing Pine Creek. I waited for them to get up to the rail trail. As they started up the canyon bank, I took the shot and knew I had hit it. We lost sight of it. We walked back to the cabin and got the wood dolly. We crossed the bridge and walked up stream to where we had last seen it. I spotted the deer about 50 yards up the mountain. I said I'll go up the side only to find Marlin "scurrying" very quickly up the hill ahead of me. So I started up and was puffing after 15 yards. Marlin kept his eyes on the deer and didn't lose sight.
When I caught up to Marlin, I was out of breath and sweating. He was about 10 yards to my left when I took the second shot. The deer came rolling down the mountain right at us falling quickly. It was going to hit Marlin in a few seconds. Marlin leaped over the deer as it passed us and rested at the bottom of the hill.
Did I mention Marlin was 70 something? At least 12 years older than me. We took it back to the cabin to dress it. I was exhausted and soaked. Marlin was not tired at all nor sweating.
After all that "scurrying" and leaping and dragging, Marlin became my hero.
Bill Morrow
March 2, 2021
Susan and Family, I am very sorry to hear of the passing of Marlin and may he rest in peace. You and the family needs the blessings of the past several years and God bless you for your loving care to Marlin. May God Bless you. Ginnie Anderson Kane
Ginnie Anderson Kane
Friend
March 2, 2021
Offer my condolences to the family. Always enjoyed hearing his escapades in life and especially his family which he cherished. At this moment I remember how enjoyed the trip to Europe to visit his son and wife. He expressed great joy of taking that trip. Blessings to Wife and family in this lost. God Bless All.
Earl Henry
Coworker
March 2, 2021
I would like to correct two points in my remembrance of Marlin, #1, it was in 1965 that we met Marlin and Diane and #2, we lived on Fishing Creek Valley Rd. My apologies to all. Ron Gruver
Ronald Gruver
March 2, 2021
Condolences to Marlin’s family. Marlin was a colleague at IBM and friend and we shared experiences of an active lifestyle traveling, skiing and two-wheeled motion ... me bicycling and Marlin preferring a motor. Marlin had a great sense of humor and a ready smile and his friends were saddened when he could no longer join us for coffee at Wegman’s but he will always be with us in spirit.
Jeff McPartland
Friend
March 2, 2021
We knew Marlin and Diane way back in 1962 when they moved into the same apartment complex that we lived in on Fishing Creek Rd. We laughed together, lifted a beer or two together and had a lot of good times there. We moved away for quite a few years and when we came back to this area we started to attend church at Shepherdstown United Methodist where he and Diane attended and we became reacquainted at that time. Marlin and I stayed in touch through golf. He golfed with our group from the church from time to time because he had his own group that he played with regularly. I remember that he was quite competitive and good. I had the pleasure of meeting Susan a little while later. Marlin and Susan attended our wives appreciation dinner at the Progress Grill where they met a lot of the wives from our golfing group and once again lifted a beer or two (or perhaps something a little stronger) but we all had a good time. Lots of fond memories of Marlin and I will hold them close to my heart. I remember the night I found out (about 2 years ago) that he had Alzheimer's. I was shocked to say the least. May his soul find peace and comfort. We pray for him and Susan and the rest of the family that you too might find peace and comfort.
Ronald Gruver
Friend
March 2, 2021
What great memories I have of Marlin when he would come visit his daughter, Christine, spoiling all of us who were fortunate enough to know her, coming up together in DC early in our professional careers. He was such a caring, charming man, who loved his family so dearly and so well. Thank you, Marlin, for all the love you lavished on your family, friends, and everyone who met you. You will be terribly missed and forever admired.
Susan Giamportone
Friend
February 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results