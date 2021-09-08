Menu
Marlin C. Losch Jr.
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021

Marlin C Losch Jr.

March 10, 1936 - August 12, 2021

Marlin C Losch Jr., 85 of Palm Coast, Florida succumbed to cancer at the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family on August 12, 2021.

Formerly of Carlisle, he was the son of the late Marlin C Losch Sr. and Vada Henry Losch.

Mr. Losch retired from construction work and relocated to Florida where he was able to fulfill his life-long dream of residing in the Sunshine State and playing golf on a regular basis.

Mr. Losch is survived by his children, daughter Kathleen and her husband Frank Bentley Jr. of Newville, PA., son Marlin C Losch III and his wife Marilyn of Carmel, IN. Grandchildren, Amber Koblish, Littleton, CO, Frank (Keri) Bentley III, Littleton, CO, Lindsay (Henry) Bentley-Martinez, Carlisle, PA, , Sonja Losch, Scottsdale, AZ, Kari Losch, Carmel, IN, Kyle Pritchett, Daphne, AL, Lena (Jesse) Dugas, Lillian, AL., and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Georgia (Losch) Pritchett and the mother of his children, Doris Losch.

Mr. Losch was a veteran of the U.S. Airforce. He was a member of the American Legion 101, Fraternal Order of Eagles 1299, Moose Lodge 761, lifetime member of White Circle Lodge No. 1, Elks Lodge, #578, AMVETS #274 all in Carlisle.

A special thank you to the staff of Halifax Health Hospice for their loving care and support during his final days. The family will honor their father's request to forgo a funeral service. Contributions to the charity of your own choice would be appreciated.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Very sorry to hear of your loss. Please know that you are in my thoughts.
David Saporito
Friend
September 17, 2021
Very sorry to hear of your fathers , grand fathers passing. Had some good times
Jeff swartz
Friend
September 10, 2021
