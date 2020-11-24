Menu
Marlin R. Smith

April 04, 1929- November 22, 2020

Marlin R. Smith, 91, of Carlisle, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Church of God, Carlisle.

He was born April 4, 1929 in Gardners to the late John and Helen (Shupp) Smith.

Marlin was a faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church, New Kingstown. He worked at Ahlstrom Filtration LLC in Mt. Holly Springs for fifty years before his eventual retirement.

Marlin is survived by his loving wife of fifty years, Kathryn G. (Sloop) Smith of Carlisle.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. Burial will be in Letort Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Marlin to Trinity United Methodist Church, 4 West Main Street New Kingstown, PA 17072.

To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.



Published by Cumberlink Sentinel on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
