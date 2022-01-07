Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Carlisle Sentinel
Carlisle Sentinel Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Martha E. Raudabaugh
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA

Martha E. Raudabaugh

March 04, 1942- January 03, 2022

Martha E. Raudabaugh, 79, of Newville, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022, at UPMC Carlisle.

She was born March 4, 1942, in Carlisle to the late Norman E. Sr. and Bernieta (Mixell) Markley.

Martha is survived by her loving husband; ten children; three brothers; two sisters; twenty-two grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.

A viewing will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. A private burial and graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at McClures Gap Church of God Cemetery.

To read the full obituary or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.



Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Jan. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory
2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle, PA
Funeral services provided by:
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Martha's. She was a loving person who will be greatly missed. God's blessings to all.
Jay and Joyce Finkenbinder
Friend
January 8, 2022
Martha was a wonderful person and will be missed by many. God bless her and take good care of her while she is with you. God bless the rest of her family,we love them all.
Fred Peabody
Friend
January 7, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results