Martha Mae Rexroth

December 08, 1938- December 19, 2021

Martha Mae (Harmony) Rexroth, 83, a resident of Shippensburg, PA passed into her eternal rest on December 19, 2021. Martha was born December 8, 1938 to the late Martha C. (Gruver) Gardiner and Elmer E. Harmony. Martha married the love of her life on Oct. 1, 1955 and spent 64 years with him before he passed in February 2020. A 1956 graduate of Shippensburg High school, Martha returned to nursing school in 1983 and graduated with her LPN, Feb 24, 1984. She worked in multiple nursing homes for two years and then was blessed with a job she loved, from where she retired, at Branch Creek Physicians with Dr. William Freeman, Dr. John Breneman & Dr. Thomas Steinour. She absolutely loved nursing and enjoyed meeting all the patients. Martha never met a stranger and loved to talk about her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren any opportunity she had. She and her husband worked in ministry for the greater part of their life, having served in missions around the world, most notably the Philippine Islands. Aside from her parents and step-father, William B. Gardiner, Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Stanley J. Rexroth; a daughter, Alice M. (Rexroth) Musser; one granddaughter; one great-grandson; three sisters; and one brother. She is survived by four sons, Rev. Dale S. Rexroth (Cheryl) of Woodstock, OH, Roy J. Rexroth, Sr. (BJ) of Hampstead, MD, Alan J. Rexroth (Tracy) of Williamsport, MD and Brian S. Rexroth, Sr. of Fairborn, OH; two daughters, Joyce M. Shackelford (Dr. Howard) of Wheeling, WV and Beth S. Davis (Daniel) of Shippensburg; one son-in-law, Brian J. Musser of Shippensburg; one sister, Veronica H. Mowery (Donald) of Newburg; two brothers Edward L. Harmony (Linda) of Chambersburg and William A. Gardiner of Shippensburg; 18 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc., with Pastor Jim Rogers officiating. Burial will be held Thursday, at 1:30 p.m. in Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. A viewing will be held Wednesday, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Thursday, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family strongly encourages social distancing and the wearing of masks. As Martha was a proud survivor of breast cancer, In lieu of flowers, we request donations be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, P. O. Box 676910, Dallas, TX 75267 or https://nationalbreastcancer.org. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.