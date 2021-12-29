Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Carlisle Sentinel
Carlisle Sentinel Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary L. Chestnut
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Egger Funeral Home, Inc.
15 Big Spring Avenue
Newville, PA

Mary L. Chestnut

November 04, 1929- December 27, 2021

Mary L. Chestnut, 92, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 27, 2021 at the Carlisle Hospital. She was born November 4, 1929 in Newville, PA. She was the daughter of Charles D. Mohn and Elsie Mae Miller.

Mary attended the Newville High School and then was employed by Maslands sewing tents for the military; Worked as an Aid at the Presbyterian Manor Home; A dress maker at the U-Wanna-Wash-Frocks dress factor in Newville; and an employee at Erie Frequency.

In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her husband, George F. Chestnut, of 28 years, and her brother George R. Chestnut. Surviving are her two sons, Edward Chestnut and William Mohn and his wife Suzanne, brother John Chestnut and wife Mildred, sister Dorothy Failor and brother James Chestnut. Five grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, six great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Mary was an avid bingo player and was lovingly referred to as the Mayor of Newville. She loved and knew many people and was always quick with witty responses. She also enjoyed the hobby of ceramics for many years and sold her wares at the local craft shows.

A service of remembrance will be held Monday January 3, 2022 at 1 PM in the Egger Funeral Home 15 W. Big Spring Ave. Newville. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Carlisle.

Those who wish to remember Mary in a special way may make gifts in her memory to the Friendship Hose Co. #1 Newville 15 E. Big Spring Ave. Newville, PA 17241


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Dec. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Egger Funeral Home, Inc.
15 Big Spring Avenue, Newville, PA
Funeral services provided by:
Egger Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Egger Funeral Home, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.