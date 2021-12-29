Mary L. Chestnut

November 04, 1929- December 27, 2021

Mary L. Chestnut, 92, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 27, 2021 at the Carlisle Hospital. She was born November 4, 1929 in Newville, PA. She was the daughter of Charles D. Mohn and Elsie Mae Miller.

Mary attended the Newville High School and then was employed by Maslands sewing tents for the military; Worked as an Aid at the Presbyterian Manor Home; A dress maker at the U-Wanna-Wash-Frocks dress factor in Newville; and an employee at Erie Frequency.

In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her husband, George F. Chestnut, of 28 years, and her brother George R. Chestnut. Surviving are her two sons, Edward Chestnut and William Mohn and his wife Suzanne, brother John Chestnut and wife Mildred, sister Dorothy Failor and brother James Chestnut. Five grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, six great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Mary was an avid bingo player and was lovingly referred to as the Mayor of Newville. She loved and knew many people and was always quick with witty responses. She also enjoyed the hobby of ceramics for many years and sold her wares at the local craft shows.

A service of remembrance will be held Monday January 3, 2022 at 1 PM in the Egger Funeral Home 15 W. Big Spring Ave. Newville. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Carlisle.

Those who wish to remember Mary in a special way may make gifts in her memory to the Friendship Hose Co. #1 Newville 15 E. Big Spring Ave. Newville, PA 17241