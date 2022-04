Mary R. Dolheimer

June 24, 1946- April 15, 2022

Mary R. Dolheimer, 75, wife of George passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Chapel Pointe at Carlisle.

A viewing will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. in the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, 30 Basilica Drive, Hanover, PA 17331. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to view a full obituary.