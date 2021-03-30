Mary Lee Gerard

July 17, 1931- March 27, 2021

Mary Lee Gerard (nee Brown), beloved and adored wife, amazing mother, and wonderful grandmother (Nana) died peacefully March 27, 2021 in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Born in Orange, New Jersey on July 17, 1931, she was the second of five children to Edmund and Mae (Conroy) Brown.

Mary Lee is survived by her loving husband of 66 years Colonel (Ret) Robert J. Gerard, eight children: Robert J. Gerard Jr. (and Robin Gerard) of Newport Beach, CA; Valerie J. Hocker of St. Petersburg, FL; Kathleen G. Snook (and Scott Snook) of Concord, MA; Michael E. Gerard (and Claudia Gerard) of Dana Point, CA; Dianne E. Gerard of Carlisle, PA; David T. Gerard (and Heather Gerard) of Alexandria, VA; Charles J. Gerard of Montara, CA; and Mary Anne Carlton (and George Kretzing) of Carlisle, PA; 26 grandchildren: Katherine Fox, Jeffrey Hocker, Sean Snook, Kyle Snook, Allyson Hocker, Christopher Hocker, Aaron Gerard, Megan Maisano, Rebecca Gerard, Matthew Hocker, Robert Snook, Benjamin Gerard, Hannah Molinaro, Amanda Gerard, Sarah Gerard, Natalia Carlton, Josephine Carlton, Simon Gerard, Ilyra Carlton, Mathilde Gerard, Rachel Gerard, Charles Carlton, Giulianna Gerard, Noah Gerard, Sawyer Carlton, and Madeline Gerard; 14 great-grandchildren; and brothers Thomas Brown of Sea Girt, NJ and G. Michael Brown of Fort Lauderdale, FL. She was predeceased by her brother Edmund "Sonny" Brown, her sister Helen Sheridan, and her granddaughter Jessica Snook.

After graduating from Immaculate Conception High School in 1948, Mary Lee attended Caldwell College in New Jersey where she graduated in 1952 with a degree in mathematics. She was employed by Bell Laboratories in Summit, New Jersey, working with a team of Engineers on projects relating to the Trans-Atlantic Cable.

In 1954 she married U.S. Army Lieutenant Robert Gerard and moved to Fort Bragg, North Carolina. During her husband's military career, she raised their growing family as they lived in Ft. Bragg, North Carolina; Ft. Benning, Georgia; Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Fort Rucker, Alabama; Fort Leavenworth, Kansas; Camp Wolters, Texas; Verona, Italy; Springfield Virginia; New Shrewsbury, New Jersey; and Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

Mary Lee's life was focused on family and faith. She was wholly and selflessly dedicated to her husband and her eight children. She volunteered as a leader in the Carlisle Barracks Catholic Youth Organization (CYO) and with the American Red Cross working at the Dunham Army Hospital. She was an active member in the Sodality of Our Lady and for years served a weekly Adoration at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. She fully lived her almost ninety years in service to her family and her faith, a shining star and example for all of us.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. Patrick Catholic Church 85 March Drive Carlisle, PA with the Rev. Father Donald H. Bender as celebrant. Burial will be held in the St. Patrick Cemetery, Carlisle. There will be a walk-through visitation on Friday, April 9, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 PM in the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA. As mandated by Governor Wolf maximum capacity during gatherings is restricted and you may be asked to wait at the door when you arrive until the numbers allow for your entrance. Masks and social distancing are required.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA.