Mary Jane Aichele

February 14, 1924- November 29, 2020

Mary Jane (Zimmerman) Aichele, 96, a long-time resident of the Chapel Pointe retirement community in Carlisle, PA, passed away on November 29, 2020.

Born February 14, 1924 in Plainfield, Cumberland County, PA, she was the daughter of John and Sarah (Deitch) Zimmerman and the widow of Sylvester "Bud" Aichele. She is survived by her three sons and daughters-in-law, Steve and Carol Aichele of Malvern, PA, Gary and Wendy Aichele of Washington, VA, and Jeff and Susan Aichele of Middletown, MD; her eight grandchildren and their spouses, Steve and Tracy Aichele of Boiling Springs, PA, Kate and John Murphy of Berwyn, PA, Tom and Rebecca Aichele of Berwyn, PA, Anne Aichele and Mark Giarusso of Arlington, VA, Molly Aichele and Matt McDonald of Berwyn, PA, Lauren and Will Good of Annapolis, MD, Sarah and Kyle Greenville of Middleton, MD, and Allison and Wes Viner of Princeton, NJ; her seventeen great-grandchildren, Elizabeth and Bud Aichele, Sally, Eleanor and Bill Murphy, Andrew, Christopher and Benjamin Aichele, Ted and Elena McDonald, Isabelle, Annie and Nate Good, Theodore and Henry Greenville, and Paxton and Jonathan Viner; her sister, Shirley Weston; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers and their wives, George and Julia Zimmerman and Richard and Doris Zimmerman, her sisters and their husbands, Dorothy and Mike Warner and Lois and Ed Miller, and her brother-in-law, Donald Weston.

Mary Jane was a former member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Plainfield, PA, Wynnewood Presbyterian Church in Wynnewood, PA, and Second Presbyterian Church in Carlisle, PA. A 1942 graduate of Carlisle High School, she moved with her husband to Philadelphia in 1946 when he began graduate school at the University of Pennsylvania, and later lived in Wynnewood and Radnor, PA. She returned to Carlisle with her husband in 1995 following his retirement from Temple University. Mary Jane loved to sew, and took special pleasure in making clothes for her young sons, and later, for her grandchildren and their dolls. She was also an avid gardener who loved growing hybrid tea roses outdoors and African violets in her dining room window. A devoted wife and mother, she enjoyed nothing better than spending a day working in her garden, caring for her home, or preparing meals for her family and friends.

A private graveside service will be held at Westminster Cemetery, Carlisle, PA at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Chapel Pointe at Carlisle, 770 South Hanover Street, Carlisle, PA 17013.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle.

