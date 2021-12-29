Menu
Mary M. Jones
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA

Mary M. Jones

December 18, 1932- December 18, 2021

Mary M. Jones, age 89, of Boiling Springs, PA, wife of the late Charles Earl Jones, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021. She was born December 18, 1932, in Carlisle to the late Harold K. and Myrtle M. (Evelhoch) Goodhart.

Mary enjoyed puzzles, playing card games, bingo, yahtzee and spending time with family. She most especially loved her coffee and was always good to make her family and friends laugh and smile.

She is survived by her children Chris Jones and wife Peg, Carolyn Gantz and husband Stephen, Chuck Jones and wife Michele and Annette Jones; brother William Goodhart; sisters Pat Negley, Dee Shenk and Norma Grove. Mary is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren other relatives and friends. In addition to her late husband, Mary was preceded in death by her brother Tom Goodhart.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00PM on Monday, January 3, 2022, at the Good Shepherd Community Church, 2135 Ritner Hwy, West Pennsboro Twp, PA 17015.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. To sign guest book please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.



Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Dec. 29, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
