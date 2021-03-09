Mary Jane Peiffer

June 26, 1936- March 04, 2021

Mary Jane Peiffer, 84, of Boiling Springs, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at home with family by her side. She was born on June 26, 1936 in Shippensburg and was the daughter of the late George Marks, Sr. and Margaret (Tarner) Crider.

Mary was retired with many years employed with C. H. Masland & Son/Lear Corp. in Carlisle, where she was a member of the union. She was also a former registered nurse and worked as a homecare assistant for many years. Mary was made an honorary member of the Boiling Springs Citizen's Fire Company #1.

She is survived by daughter Rechenina I. "Nina" Peiffer with whom she lived, son Brian and wife Shelly Peiffer of Williamstown, NJ, also sons, Aaron and Dwayne and daughters, Pamela and Barbara, one sister Faith Rhinehart, one brother Samuel Marks, a half-brother Paul Crider and two half-sisters, June Spalding and Frances "Sis" Crider and many grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one sister Julia McKee and two brothers, George "June" Marks, Jr. and Raymond Marks.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021 in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Chaplain Rey Villarreal officiating. Entombment will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. A viewing will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Citizen's Fire Co. #1 of Boiling Springs and Mt. Holly Springs, 405 Forge Rd., Boiling Springs, PA 17007 or to Homeland at Home, Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110. www.EwingBrothers.com.