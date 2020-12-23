Menu
Mary Jane Six
1924 - 2020
BORN
1924
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA

Mary Jane Six

June 22, 1924- December 21, 2020

Mary Jane Six, age 96, of Carlisle, passed away December 21, 2020 at Forest Park Health Center and Rehabilitation. Born June 22, 1924 in Carlisle, daughter of the late Jacob William and Susan Rebecca (Sheaffer) Jones.

Mary Jane worked for Capital Products.

She is survived by her son, Kenneth A. (Peggy) Alexander II, Carlisle; granddaughters Victoria (Ken) Hamilton, Mechanicsburg; Lori (Jerry) Loudon, Carlisle; Christine (Jim) Finkenbinder, Carlisle and Michelle (Dan) Sarokon, Carlisle; 5 great-grandchildren and sister, Betty Harry, Carlisle.

Mary Jane was preceded in death by her sister, Grace Brenizer and brothers, David and Harry Jones.

At Mary's request, there will be no viewing or service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle.

Memorial donations may be made to 2nd Presbyterian Church, 528 Garland Drive Carlisle PA 17013.

To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com



Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Dec. 23, 2020.
I was so sorry to hear about Mary. I got to know her thru her roommate Doris Seitz. Mary was a very special lady and will be missed. My sympathy to all the family. Shirley Nickle
Shirley Nickle
December 23, 2020
