Mary Jane Stoey

April 10, 1931- September 13, 2021

Mary "Jane" Stoey (90) of State Line, PA passed away peacefully into the arms of her lord and savior on September 13, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Mose A. and Grace A. (Fahnestock) Franklin of Newville, PA.

Jane married the love of her life, Earl E. Stoey, Sr., on July 29, 1951. They had 45 years together on earth before he passed away on March 27, 1997. Jane was a homemaker. She never passed up an opportunity to snuggle a baby, work in her flower beds or fix you a meal. She was known for her Christmas pies, fried chicken, and hand crocheted blankets for each grandchild until her hands became too weak. Her strength and perseverance were admirable. Jane previously attended Grace Bible Church in Greencastle, PA.

Together they had 10 children and raised a granddaughter as their own. Surviving are 7 children, Earlene Rhinehart of State Line, PA; Darlene Akers (Steve) of Greencastle, PA; Randy Stoey, Sr. (Jo Anne) of State Line, PA; Sheila Robison (Tony) of Martinsburg, WV; Kevin Stoey (Anne) of Gerrardstown, WV; Tim Stoey of Jacksonville FL; Richard Stoey (Melissa) of Charles Town WV; and granddaughter, Jessica Lahaza (Justin) of Waynesboro, PA; 104 grandchildren; great grandchildren; and great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three sons, Earl E. Stoey, Jr. in 1984, Roger Stoey in 2002, and Carl Stoey in 2007, also a grandson, Zachary Stoey in 1986.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021, at 11 AM at Grace Bible Church, 2327 Hoffman Rd., Greencastle, PA 17225, where Pastors Herm Fisler and Herb Busick will officiate. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 19, 2021, from 6 - 9 PM in the Harold M. Zimmerman and Son Funeral Home, Inc. 45 S. Carlisle St., Greencastle, PA 17225 and on Monday one hour prior to the service at the above church and address. Interment will follow in Norland Cemetery. The family would like to extend our appreciation to Grane Hospice for the loving care they provided. Contributions may be made to Grane Hospice in her loving memory, at 1200 Camp Hill Bypass, Suite 205, Camp Hill, PA 17011. "In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still, in our hearts you hold a place no one can fill". Online condolences may be offered at www.zimmermanfh.com.