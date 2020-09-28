Maryann Newsome

August 02, 1938- September 25, 2020

Maryann Newsome (ZIMATH) - Age 82, of Boiling Springs, PA passed away Friday, 25 September 2020 in her home while surrounded by her sons and sister in law. She was born 2 August 1938 in Chester, PA to the former John and Pauline Zimath, stepfather Ralph Haney, and is the recent widow of Joseph D. Newsome who passed on 19 August 2020. Maryann and Joe were high school sweethearts and were married for 60 plus years. Maryann was a graduate of Eddystone High School class of 1957, where she was an outstanding athlete (known to her fellow athletes and friends as ZEKE), and lettered multiple years in basketball, field hockey, and softball; after graduation, she aspired to be a Physical Education teacher. After high school, Maryann worked in the Scott Paper factory in Chester, PA and later married Joe on 11 June 1960. She quickly became a proud Army wife and served the Army alongside Joe as the primary homemaker and a loving mother to 2 sons. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, comrade, community volunteer, and friend in the Boiling Springs / Carlisle area. She served, in her spare time, as a volunteer in the American Red Cross at every Army Fort and installation her and Joe were transferred. She served on the Officers Wife Club committee ensuring the general welfare of Army wives and families under the command of Joe when he was in Leadership positions. Maryann expertly took care of the family and home when Joe deployed to Vietnam on 3 separate year-long tours. She was a strong woman and the epitome of the hard working and much respected independent American Army wife and mother of her era, a profession now sorely missed and under-appreciated today. Maryann was a member of the Otterbein United Methodist Church in Carlisle, PA where she volunteered her services in planning and coordinating funeral and memorial luncheons for grieving families in the community. She was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary for VFW Post 8851 in Boiling Springs, PA, and served there as the Treasurer. After Joe's retirement from the US Army, she moved with him to their home state of PA, settling in the Boiling Springs community and enjoyed life there with family and dear friends. Maryann is survived by her 2 sons, Jeff and John Newsome, of Colorado Springs CO and Plano, TX respectively; her sister Marguerite Zimath of Chester, PA, her sister in law Janet Pauley of Tampa, FL; 5 Grandchildren Joe, Jenna, Jessica, Joshua, and Alyssa; and 6 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Friday, 2 October 2020, 6 to 8 PM at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013 and again on Saturday 3 October 2020 at 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Otterbein United Methodist Church, 647 Forge Road Carlisle, PA 17015; followed by the Funeral services at 1100. If desired, and in lieu of sending flowers, friends may make memorial contributions to the Otterbein United Methodist Church, Carlisle, PA in memory of Maryann Newsome.

To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.