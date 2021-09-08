Marylouise Gibbons

September 07, 1949- September 05, 2021

Marylouise Gibbons, 71, of Carlisle, PA passed away on September 5, 2021, at her residence, Carlisle, PA. She was born in Frankfort, Germany on September 7, 1949, to the late Joseph Patrick and Clare Marie (Malay) Flaherty. She is survived by her husband, Bill Gibbons, of 51 years.

Marylou was a member of the St. Patrick Catholic Church, Carlisle, and the Letort Quilt Guild. She was also a volunteer at Birthright, Carlisle. Born into a military family, Marylou raised her own military family, traveling all over the world. Marylou was a loving and devoted wife and mother who put her heart and soul into her family.

She is survived by her four children, Billy, Matt, Kate Irvin, and Kelly Schwenk; Eight grandchildren; and Brother, Joseph.

A visitation will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 North Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. A brief prayer service will be held at 1:00 PM with Father Javed Kashif officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Birthright, 155 N Hanover St, Carlisle, PA 17013. Visit www.hollingerfuneralhome.com for condolences to the family.