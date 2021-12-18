Merchline (Merk, Bud) Mills Riddlesberger Jr., M.D.

February 14, 1942- December 11, 2021

Merchline (Merk, Bud) Mills Riddlesberger Jr., M.D., 79, Charlotte, NC, passed on December 11, 2021. He was born in Carlisle, PA on February 14, 1942 to Merchline Mills Riddlesberger and May Anne Kitzmiller Riddlesberger. He was a graduate of Carlisle High School, 1960, Dickinson College in Carlisle, PA, 1964, and University of Maryland Medical School, 1968.

Upon receiving his M.D., he completed his internship at Kaiser Foundation Hospital in Oakland, CA, residency in radiology at University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI and fellowship in pediatric radiology at Children's Hospital of Buffalo, NY. He worked as a pediatric radiologist at Children's Hospital of Buffalo until 1996 when he moved to Charlotte, NC and joined Mecklenburg Radiology Associates, retiring in 2013. Dr. Riddlesberger contributed to numerous advancements in the field of pediatric radiology through research, publications and presentations.

Dr. Riddlesberger had a great love for life. He enjoyed piloting small planes, sailing on Lake Erie, cross country skiing, photography and hiking. He accomplished 2 long treks in the Himalayas. He was an avid reader and a devotee of classical music and opera. He was a member of Holy Comforter Episcopal Church in Charlotte, NC.

Gifted with an extraordinary ability to see beauty, he noticed the most minute details of a blossom, a stone, a change in the clouds, wave patterns on water. He lived in awe of the beauty of Earth, the nuances of color, light and shadow.

Dr. Riddlesberger was predeceased by his father and mother, and brother James of Carlisle. He is survived by his wife Phyllis Riddlesberger; brothers Samuel (Joan Black) of Spokane, WA, and John of Mt. Holly Springs, PA; son Joseph (Jay) Merchline Riddlesberger (Carolyn Stead) of San Francisco and grandchildren Isadora, Maxwell, and Arlo Riddlesberger. Dr. Riddlesberger is also mourned by his step-daughter Molly Howe of Charlotte, NC.

Memorial Services will be held at Southminster Retirement Community, 8919 Park Rd., Charlotte, on January 7, 2022 at 3:00 PM and in Carlisle, PA at a date to be determined. The family is being served by Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roof Above, PO Box 31335, Charlotte, NC 28231, Attn: Philanthropy Office.