Merle Rice
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Carlisle High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA

Merle Credon Rice

June 29, 1930- December 31, 2021

Merle Credon Rice was born in Centerville, PA on June 29th, 1930 and died on Friday, December 31st, 2021 in Carlisle - he was 91 years of age. He was the son of Samuel Rice and Helen Stum Rice. He married Joan Keith of Carlisle and spent 47 wonderful years with her before she passed away in April, 2013. His brothers and sisters were Roger Rice Sr., Genevieve Orner, Harold Rice, Cyrus Rice & Alma "Honey" Orner. He was the longest living member of his immediate family.

He graduated from Carlisle High School in 1948 and joined the U.S. Air Force on November 6th, 1950 during the Korean War, initially stationed in Japan. Merle was honorably discharged in November of 1954. After his military service, Merle returned to Carlisle and took a job with Fairchild Aircraft in Hagerstown, Maryland. He later landed a management position closer to home with AMP Corporation, where he worked for 45 years.

Merle was a member of the Carlisle Country Club for 64 years, one of the longest standing memberships in the club's history. He truly enjoyed golfing and the social atmosphere of the Club, where he and Joan made many friends. He was also a lifetime member of the Carlisle chapter of the Elks. Merle was an avid golfer and enjoyed competing in many golf tournaments and charity events. Merle had the chance to golf on some of America's greatest golf courses, from Augusta National, Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill, to name a few. But, as the story goes, he was never able to beat Joan at the game they loved!

Merle was an outstanding cook and enjoyed good food and wine, especially sharing oysters and other seafood up and down the East Coast. Many of his friends and family enjoyed parties hosted by Merle and Joan, where he was often the life of the party.

Merle and Joan loved to travel and would get on a golf course at many of their destinations, from St. Thomas, Hilton Head, Vermont to California. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. We recall the many stories of hunting pheasant and rabbit in the fields around Centerville as well as deer hunting at his father's cabin in Perry County. Merle's experiences were vast, from traveling two days into the backcountry to a "hidden" lake region for a guided fishing adventure in northern Canada or hunting elk in Montana with his buddy from Carlisle who owned a hunting lodge.

Merle will be truly missed by his nieces and nephews and many great friends. We have so many fond and loving memories of Merle. He lived an incredible life and knew how to enjoy it to the fullest.

Hope you're enjoying that glass of red wine with Joanie! Cheers to you Merle!




Published by Carlisle Sentinel from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lori Rice- Fenn
Family
February 18, 2022
Lori Rice- Fenn
Family
February 18, 2022
Lori Rice- Fenn
Family
February 18, 2022
A few shots from Nov., finally have them in my computer files to share online.
Lori Rice- Fenn
Family
February 18, 2022
A great big THANK YOU to Judy for taking such great care of Merle when he needed you most! I know Merle appreciated you very much Judy! pic of Merle, Judy & Karen at Villas of Dillsburg
Karen Meals
Friend
February 17, 2022
Merle, Although I know you are in a better place, you have left a empty spot in my heart. I have many enjoyable memories of our time spent together and will miss you dearly. May you rest in peace with your heavenly family. Love Cindy
Cindy Paulus
Friend
January 11, 2022
Uncle Merle was charismatic, kind hearted and a great storyteller. Most of all, he was a devoted and loving husband to Aunt Joan. We enjoyed many good times together. I already miss him.
Stephen Keith
Family
January 11, 2022
Merle was a long time friend of mine. To a great ,fun guy, RiP.
Ron Sharp
Friend
January 11, 2022
Lori Rice-Fenn
Family
January 9, 2022
A couple photos of Merle and Joanie.
Lori Rice-Fenn
Family
January 9, 2022
Love you, Geoff, Debi and Benett Keith
Family
January 9, 2022
Love you, Geoff, Debi and Benett Keith
Family
January 9, 2022
Love you, Geoff, Debi and Benett Keith
Family
January 9, 2022
Love you, Geoff, Debi and Benett Keith
Family
January 9, 2022
Uncle Merle we are blessed to know you are at peace. It was very hard to choose just one photo from our MANY loving moments together. We had soooo many special moments with you, Aunt Joan and later our dear Cindy. The rest of the Keiths are sending you love too! Steve and Andrea, Lewis and Cherie and Todd and Lori.
Love you, Geoff, Debi and Benett Keith
Family
January 9, 2022
Uncle Merle, you will be missed by many, and were loved by many, as well!! My life has been blessed to have met you. I love you and know you have had a wonderful reunion with your parents, siblings and many friends! Keep watch over your family and friends down here! I will look for you when I get to heaven!! God Speed my friend!!!
Joyce Keith
Friend
January 8, 2022
Rest In Peace Uncle Merle. I always looked forward to you visiting me a couple times a year at my job. You´d tell me you had just been out to breakfast with your buddies. We´d catch up on everything that was going on with the family. Obviously that was before covid, and then covid hit which made visiting hard. I´m sad that I missed you this year at the festival . At least now you are reunited with Joanie, and the rest of the family.
Tammy Swarner
Family
January 8, 2022
Sharon Harvey
January 8, 2022
Uncle Merle, May you rest in peace and watch over us from the heavens. You are united with Joanie and your family in heaven. We will miss you and are so thankful for your presence in our lives. We have many fond memories growing up and throughout the years, always filled with laughter and love and sometimes a glass of red wine or ice cream. Merle was survived by many nieces and nephews. His siblings have passed and their children are Ginny and Chet Orner--David, Roger and Renee Rice- Roger Jr, Lori, Greg, Hug and Lou-Brenda, Tammy and Jeff, Cy and Charlotte- Cindy, Alma and Harold Orner- Sammy, Joe, Jim, Mary Ann, Dave. In addition nieces and nephews from Joanie's side- Geoff and Deb Keith and Cindy and Frank Taliano-and there are more-perhaps someone from Joanie's side can complete this list. We are sending hugs to heaven!!
Lori Rice-Fenn
January 8, 2022
We loved Merle and were blessed to have had Merle and Joan in our lives. Our sincerest condolences to all who knew and loved Merle, as we did. We will treasure our memories always and will always have our eggnog and heeltap in memory of Merle! Love, Owen & Karen
"O & Kern" Meals
Friend
January 8, 2022
So sad for the loss of Merle Rice. May the hearts of his friends and family be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together with him.
Robin Hittie
January 8, 2022
Showing 1 - 21 of 21 results