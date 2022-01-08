Merle Credon Rice

June 29, 1930- December 31, 2021

Merle Credon Rice was born in Centerville, PA on June 29th, 1930 and died on Friday, December 31st, 2021 in Carlisle - he was 91 years of age. He was the son of Samuel Rice and Helen Stum Rice. He married Joan Keith of Carlisle and spent 47 wonderful years with her before she passed away in April, 2013. His brothers and sisters were Roger Rice Sr., Genevieve Orner, Harold Rice, Cyrus Rice & Alma "Honey" Orner. He was the longest living member of his immediate family.

He graduated from Carlisle High School in 1948 and joined the U.S. Air Force on November 6th, 1950 during the Korean War, initially stationed in Japan. Merle was honorably discharged in November of 1954. After his military service, Merle returned to Carlisle and took a job with Fairchild Aircraft in Hagerstown, Maryland. He later landed a management position closer to home with AMP Corporation, where he worked for 45 years.

Merle was a member of the Carlisle Country Club for 64 years, one of the longest standing memberships in the club's history. He truly enjoyed golfing and the social atmosphere of the Club, where he and Joan made many friends. He was also a lifetime member of the Carlisle chapter of the Elks. Merle was an avid golfer and enjoyed competing in many golf tournaments and charity events. Merle had the chance to golf on some of America's greatest golf courses, from Augusta National, Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill, to name a few. But, as the story goes, he was never able to beat Joan at the game they loved!

Merle was an outstanding cook and enjoyed good food and wine, especially sharing oysters and other seafood up and down the East Coast. Many of his friends and family enjoyed parties hosted by Merle and Joan, where he was often the life of the party.

Merle and Joan loved to travel and would get on a golf course at many of their destinations, from St. Thomas, Hilton Head, Vermont to California. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. We recall the many stories of hunting pheasant and rabbit in the fields around Centerville as well as deer hunting at his father's cabin in Perry County. Merle's experiences were vast, from traveling two days into the backcountry to a "hidden" lake region for a guided fishing adventure in northern Canada or hunting elk in Montana with his buddy from Carlisle who owned a hunting lodge.

Merle will be truly missed by his nieces and nephews and many great friends. We have so many fond and loving memories of Merle. He lived an incredible life and knew how to enjoy it to the fullest.

Hope you're enjoying that glass of red wine with Joanie! Cheers to you Merle!