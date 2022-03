I love Mike and have known him since 1968 when I met him at Alton Bay NH Christian Conference Center. The Jacobs Brothers did a concert at my church Faith Evangelical Advent Christian Church in Melrose MA in 1970. I saw them about 20 times at Alton Bay and Mike and I would always hug. I saw them once at the Baptist Church in Stonehman MA. and at the Baptist Church in Londonderry NH and when my friend and I walked in Mike said, Janet it is you, come up and sing with us and I sang 2 songs with them. The other day I called Mike and his wife answered the phone and we talked for a while and she said he died in December. I felt so sad for her. And I love Mike so much and will miss him. God took him home like God took my mother home in 2000 when she was 90 and I was 50 and I was at home in bed beside her holding her hand and she sat up out of her coma and raised her arms and head to God and with a smile said OH and fell back down and died and God took her home.

Janet Bailey Other January 2, 2022