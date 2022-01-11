Michelle R. (Gouthiere) (Dodd) Bachman

October 07, 1945- January 07, 2022

Michelle R. (Gouthiere) (Dodd) Bachman of Carlisle died peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, January 7, 2022. She was 76. Born in St. Dizier, France, she was the daughter of the late Fernande E. B. Gouthiere, also of St. Dizier, France.

Michelle was the loving wife of David C. Bachman. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Barbara A. Dodd of Harrisburg and Sandra M. Ulerick of Harrisburg, a step-daughter, Angela Bachman of Butler, and a step-son, Gregory Bachman of Colorado, her seven grandchildren, Charlene M. Summers and her husband Joseph, Richard J. Rabold, II, Alexis E. Ulerick, Paige Reimers, Everett Reimers, Erin Reimers, and Maggie Reimers, and five great-grandchildren, Ahmya M. Ulerick, Arabella D. Barnes, Memphis R. Barnes, Richard J. Rabold, III, and Ava Summers and her beloved pets, Beau and Emme.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 85 Marsh Drive Carlisle, PA 17015. Interment will follow at Westminster Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. The family requests that all who attend honor their wishes to wear a mask while in attendance.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made in her memory to Speranza Animal Rescue, 1216 Brandt Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 or online at Speranza Animal Rescue: Donate (speranzarescue.org).

