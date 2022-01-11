Menu
Michelle R. Bachman
1945 - 2022
BORN
1945
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA

Michelle R. (Gouthiere) (Dodd) Bachman

October 07, 1945- January 07, 2022

Michelle R. (Gouthiere) (Dodd) Bachman of Carlisle died peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, January 7, 2022. She was 76. Born in St. Dizier, France, she was the daughter of the late Fernande E. B. Gouthiere, also of St. Dizier, France.

Michelle was the loving wife of David C. Bachman. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Barbara A. Dodd of Harrisburg and Sandra M. Ulerick of Harrisburg, a step-daughter, Angela Bachman of Butler, and a step-son, Gregory Bachman of Colorado, her seven grandchildren, Charlene M. Summers and her husband Joseph, Richard J. Rabold, II, Alexis E. Ulerick, Paige Reimers, Everett Reimers, Erin Reimers, and Maggie Reimers, and five great-grandchildren, Ahmya M. Ulerick, Arabella D. Barnes, Memphis R. Barnes, Richard J. Rabold, III, and Ava Summers and her beloved pets, Beau and Emme.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 85 Marsh Drive Carlisle, PA 17015. Interment will follow at Westminster Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. The family requests that all who attend honor their wishes to wear a mask while in attendance.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made in her memory to Speranza Animal Rescue, 1216 Brandt Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 or online at Speranza Animal Rescue: Donate (speranzarescue.org).

To read the full obituary or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.



Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
85 Marsh Drive, Carlisle, PA
Jan
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd, Carlisle, PA
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am truly saddened about the passing of Michelle. My deepest sympathies to you and your family during this difficult time.
Cindy Sheppeck
January 13, 2022
I just wanted to express just how deeply sorry I was to hear of the loss of Michelle. I have enjoyed her so since I met her many years ago. I loved hearing stories of her family. I know she was a beloved wife, mother , grandmother, dog mom , & friend. I will miss seeing & spending time with this beautiful woman.
Joni Raudabaugh Davis
Friend
January 13, 2022
Joe and Paula Cribben
January 11, 2022
