Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Carlisle Sentinel
Carlisle Sentinel Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mildred Albright
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
501 North Baltimore Avenue
Mount Holly Springs, PA

Mildred Albright

August 21, 1932- December 18, 2020

Mildred Albright, 88, of Carlisle, PA, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020 at Forest Park Health Center. She was born on August 21, 1932 in Carlisle to the late Bryan and Martha (Galbraith) Baker.

Surviving are her children, Christine McGillvray of Carlisle, Clarence Albright, Debbie Baum and Linda Albright, all of Newville; 7 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Mildred was preceded in death by siblings, Luther, Dale, Robert, William, and Emma Baker and Betty Fry.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, 1921 Ritner Highway, Carlisle, PA 17013. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Dec. 22, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens
1921 Ritner Highway, Carlisle, PA
Funeral services provided by:
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Although I never met you I have enjoyed you through the friendship with Christine. Thankyou for giving me such a wonderful, loving friend. rip.
Judy young
December 27, 2020
She was always fun at party's she was a great person. My love to the family.
Carol Cunningham
December 23, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results