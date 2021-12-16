Miriam M. Cooper

May 01, 1932- December 11, 2021

Miriam M. Cooper, age 89, of Mechanicsburg, PA, died December 11, 2021. She was born May 1, 1932 in Steelton, PA. She was the daughter of Charles and Mary (Bower) Messinger, both deceased. She married the love of her life, Gilbert E. Cooper, Jr., on December 8, 1951, and who preceded her in death on December 2, 1992. Miriam graduated from Mechanicsburg High School in the class of 1950. Miriam retired from PHEAA after 17 years of service. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and eating out. She was a member of Williams Grove Historical Steam Engine Association and the PA Association of retired state employees. She was a member of St Paul's Lutheran Church, Wertzville Road, Enola. She is survived by two daughters, Linda Dale (husband Frederick) of Mifflinburg, PA and Carol Umbrell (husband Jay) of Mechanicsburg, PA; four grandchildren, Todd Umbrell (wife Melissa) of Carlisle, Michelle Gettys (husband Keith) of Shermans Dale, Christian Dale (wife Tara) of Murfreesboro, TN, and Tonya Gunton (husband Christopher) of St. Johns, FL; seven great-grandchildren, Xander, Garrett, Sterling Dale, Cooper Umbrell, and Joshua, Caleb, and Charlotte Gunton. In addition, she is survived by one brother, Henry Messinger (wife Jean) of Hamburg, PA and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert E. Cooper, Jr.; two brothers, David and George; five sisters, Anna Messenger, Grace Rudy, Ellen Cekovic, Sara Jumper, and Jean Clawser; and one infant grandson, Benjamin Dale. A viewing will be held at Malpezzi Funeral Home, Mechanicsburg on Monday, December 20, 2021, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 11:00 AM with a viewing at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be in St Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery alongside her husband and her grandson. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cumberland Valley FFA Alumni or to any charity of your choice. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.malpezzifuneralhome.com