Mya Marie Weiss

December 10, 2021- December 15, 2021

Mya Marie Weiss, infant daughter of Jason L. Weiss and Jaime L. Rich of Shippensburg, passed to eternal life on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh. She was born on December 10, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Mya fought very hard in her short time. She was the granddaughter of the late Denise Raudabaugh. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her four-legged siblings Horace and Jasper, maternal grandparents, Michael and Linda Wright, John Rich and Heidi Zikorus, her paternal grandparents Randy and Vicky Weiss, her great grandparents, Charles E. Snyder and Leo Raudabaugh, her aunts and uncles, Matt and Dawn Bower, Tom and Andrea Crum, JP and David De La Rosa, as well as many cousins. The family will have a private service in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, Carlisle, with Pastor Kenneth Hoke officiating. Burial will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. Memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House or UPMC Children's Hospital or to Magee - Women's Hospital. To send condolences to the family please visit www.Since1853.com.