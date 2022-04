Nancy E. Crowder

November 07, 1944- March 26, 2022

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Nancy E. Crowder will be celebrated at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 152 East Pomfret Street, Carlisle, PA. The service will be live-streamed and available at the church's website, saintpatrickchurch.org. Friends will be received from 11:00 AM until the service begins at Noon. A full obituary is available at geiselfuneralhome.com.