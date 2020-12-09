Menu
Carlisle Sentinel
Nancy L. Gibb
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Cumberland Valley High School
FUNERAL HOME
Ronan Funeral Home - Carlisle
255 York Road
Carlisle, PA

Nancy L. Gibb

November 24, 1937- December 05, 2020

Nancy L.Gibb, 83 a former 46 year resident of Churchtown, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at the Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home, Carlisle.

Born November 24, 1937 in Carlisle, she was the daughter of the late John A. and Mabel (Nailor) Gibb.

Nancy was a 1956 graduate of Cumberland Valley High School and a 1957 graduate of the Chambersburg Nursing School.

From 1957 to 1969 she was employed by the former Carlisle Hospital as an LPN and then part time at Forest Park Health Center for 15 years. Nancy retired from the Capital Area Intermediate Unit in 1999 after 30years of service.

Nancy was a long time member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, Churchtown and the Loyal Daughters Sunday school Class. She was a former Sunday school Teacher, music coordinator and choir member. She was also involved in delivering food to New Hope Ministries and coordinated the announcements for the church's outside bulletin board.

She was preceded in death by a brother,Charles Gibb; sister,Elizabeth (Betsy) Kurtz and brother-in-law,Glen Kurtz.

Surviving are her sister: Joann Keefer (Charles, "Mike")of Mechancsburg; nephews: David Gibb, and John Kurtz; nieces: SuzanneKeck, Robin Garlick and Laurie Rhan; three great nieces, four great nephews and many cousins.

Private graveside services will be held in Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery. There will be no viewing or visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to any food bank or favorite charity.

Ronan Funeral Home, Carlisle, is handling arrangements.

Condolences at www.ronanfh.com



Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
RIP Nancy, you will be missed. Sending prayers for my Gibb family.
Tracy Wert-Miller
December 15, 2020
I was so sorry to hear of Nancy´s passing. She and I worked together for 25 years but after she retired we lost contact with one another. I have very fond memories of our time together. Prayers and condolences to her family. I know just how much every one of you meant to her!
Darlene Sheaffer
December 11, 2020
my thoughts n prayers are with you
cheryl davenport
December 10, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Jeff & Karen Zimmerman
Karen Zimmerman
December 9, 2020
