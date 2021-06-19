Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Carlisle Sentinel
Carlisle Sentinel Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nancy L. Hall
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA

Nancy L. Hall

June 14, 1944- June 17, 2021

Nancy Louise (Piper) Hall, age 77, of Carlisle, passed away June 17, 2021, with her family by her side. Born June 14, 1944 in Carlisle, daughter of the late Kenneth J. and Gladys M. (Weaver) Piper.

Nancy was a cook at the Fraternal Order of Eagles 1299 for 30 years, where she was an original charter member, a member of the Moose, she liked building puzzles, bingo, bowling and bird watching while having her morning coffee. She enjoyed cooking, but her biggest pride and joy were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 57 years, Douglas L. Hall; son, David Hall; daughter, LaShawn Hall; grandchildren, Joshua Lopez, Consuella Lopez, Tyler (Keirstyn Grimes) Hall, Abigayle Sheaffer and Lance (Amanda) Windish; great-grandchildren Xavier Lopez, Jaylin Lopez, Reina Rodriguez, Ayah Wilkins, Tatum Hall and Tyler Hall II and sister, Joyce E. Piper. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

Nancy was preceded in death by her brothers, Donald E. Piper and Larry E. Piper.

A viewing will be held from Monday, June 21, 2021 from 4:00PM until time of Celebration of Life service at 6:00PM at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society, Cholangio Carcinoma Foundation PO Box 897 Hershey, PA 17033.

To leave a condolence for the family, please visit HoffmanFH.com



Published by Carlisle Sentinel from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd, Carlisle, PA
Jun
21
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m.
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd, Carlisle, PA
Funeral services provided by:
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
We will miss you and your beautiful smile. Will never forget you.
Tina and Gary Lamadon
Friend
June 19, 2021
Doug, David and Lashawn-I´m SO sorry to see that your beloved wife and mother has passed. She was such a sweet lady and loved you all so much. Please know my thoughts and prayers are with you-I will miss her! Amy
Amy Penner
Friend
June 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results