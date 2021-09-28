Nancy D. Jumper

May 14, 1937- September 25, 2021

Nancy D. Jumper, 84, of Carlisle, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at UPMC Carlisle. She was born on May 14, 1937, in Shermans Dale and was a daughter of the late Oscar and Miriam (Fenicle) Hummel and the widow of Ray F. Jumper, Jr. who died Nov. 25, 2011. Nancy graduated in 1955 from the Perry-Joint High School. Nancy formerly worked for the State of PA, Dickinson College and Carlisle Container. She was of the Methodist faith and was a member of the Gettysburg Regional Antique Automobile Club and A.A.R.P. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Marilyn Sue Jumper of Carlisle, two sisters, Janet Schmoll of Carlisle and Donna Geesaman of Shermans Dale and several nieces and nephews. Nancy was preceded in death by one son Bradley R. Jumper who died on June 15, 2018, two brothers, Terry and Leo Hummel, three sisters, Gloria McAlister, Wilma Owens and Geraldine McKinney. A viewing will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021, followed by funeral services at 1:30 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Rev. Mira Hewlett officiating. Burial will be in Westminster Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. www.Since1853.com.