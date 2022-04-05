Nancy L. Maurer

July 28, 1936 - March 31, 2022

Nancy Laura Maurer, 85, of Carlisle entered into rest on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Carlisle.

Born on July 28, 1936 in Selinsgrove, a daughter of the late Elmer and Arla (Hummel) Herman. On December 31, 1955, she married Richard D. Maurer, who survives.

Nancy was a homemaker. Earlier in life she worked at the former Milton Shoe Factory and Cumberland County Middle School as a cafeteria worker.

She was a member of Order of the Eastern Star.

She enjoyed bowling, playing bingo, and traveling to the beach each year with family.

In addition to her husband she is survived by a daughter, Debra L. Schley of Mifflinburg, four grandchildren, David Schley, Amanda Barbour, Corey Gibney, Courtney Feaser, 9 great grandchildren, and a brother, Eugene Herman of Milton, a son-in-law, Butch Gibney of New Bloomfield.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Dena Gibney, son, Wayne Maurer, and sister Joyce Klusman.

Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 10- 11 am on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Adamo Funeral Home, 16 Walnut Street, Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be held at 11 with the Rev. Paul L. Kampa officiating.

Interment will be in the New Berlin Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Nancy`s memory may be sent to Shriner's Hospital.

To share in Nancy's online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com

Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut Street, Mifflinburg.