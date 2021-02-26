Nancy Ethel Quigley

August 24, 936 – February 15, 2021

On February 15, 2021, our loving mother, grandmother, aunt and friend Nancy Ethel (Erickson) Quigley left this earthly life at Birchview Memory Care, Sedro-Woolley, WA, for her heavenly home. She was born August 24, 1936 in Philipsburg, Centre County, PA, to the late Carl Richard and Ethel (Curts) Erickson. Nancy graduated from the New Cumberland High School (PA) in 1954 and the Philipsburg State General Hospital School of Nursing in 1957. She went on to have a long career as a nurse in various medical facilities, retiring from the Pinnacle Health System. On January 16, 1960, she married Leroy Richard Quigley in Camp Hill, PA. They were married for 54 years prior to his death in 2014, and enjoyed traveling the United States in their RV, visiting family members and the numerous friends they made during Lee's service in the USAF, and spending time at the Delaware Shore. She was a member of the Halifax Lutheran Parish (PA) and former member of St. Johns Lutheran Church in Boiling Springs, PA. She enjoyed singing in the church choirs and was a member of the Women of the ELCA.

Nancy is survived by her children: Beth (Kevin) O'Brien of Mount Vernon, WA; Tim (Shanna) Quigley of Glade Spring, VA; Jonathan (Andrea) Quigley of Friday Harbor, WA, and Mark Quigley of Arkansas. She is also survived by her grandchildren Cassidy Quigley, Sierra Keys, Sydney and Ian Quigley, as well as a niece and several nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Edwin R. Erickson, and sisters Dorothy A. Wertz and Flora Louise Rockey.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Birchview for the wonderful care they provided to Nancy over the past year.

Kern Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA, is in charge of cremation. Nancy will be inurned at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with Lee at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Dr Suite A, Mt Vernon, WA 98273.