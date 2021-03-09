To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
To the Wilkinson Family. I pray that God will give you comfort as this very difficult time. Nate " Peanut " we are going to miss you. RIP.
Buddy Pearson
March 16, 2021
You will be missed my man!
Keith Carroll
March 11, 2021
I loved this man as a former basketball player at Carlisle High School. He was a great team player and a joy to coach. He will be missed by us all.
Coach Dave Lebo
March 11, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family, friends, and coworkers of Nate. I have known Nate for many years through work. He always had a way of putting a smile on my face or to make me laugh. Nate will be missed. May he rest in peace and God's love surround the family at this difficult time.
Judy Husler
March 11, 2021
Our sincerest condolences on the loss of your Loved one. God Bless your family.
Dorothy Palmer-Grimes
March 11, 2021
PLEASE ACCEPT MY CONDOLENCES. MAY GOD BLESS AND COMFORT IN THIS TIME OF SORROW.
EDITH L. WERDEBACH
March 10, 2021
I love and will miss you dearly cousin. Rest easy until we see each other again.
Shervonia Mason
March 10, 2021
I had the pleasure of working with Nate for many years at the Giant PDC. He will be missed by many.
Mark Nace
March 9, 2021
Peanut I will miss that smile and you waving every time you passed us on your way home. Rest In Peace my friend!