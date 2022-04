Gosh Neil, I'm surely going to miss you. I think about you everyday. You always had a smile on your face when you'd come to see me in the office! I had just talked to you. I'm so heart broken. I know I'll see you again someday. I just wish I could have helped you. To all of his family and friends, my deepest condolences. He was such a sweet man. I'm definitely gonna miss him.

Michelle Pyle March 14, 2021