Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Carlisle Sentinel
Carlisle Sentinel Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nicholas Steven Maravic
1994 - 2021
BORN
1994
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Carlisle High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA

Nicholas Steven Maravic

September 15, 1994- September 15, 2021

Nicholas Steven Maravic died peacefully at home on his 27th birthday after a lifelong battle with Crohn's disease and colon cancer.

Nick was born in Carlisle on September 15, 1994 to Carol Cutler Milligan and the late Steven Maravic. He graduated from Carlisle High School in 2013 and worked at Dickinson College for 11 years, first in dining services and later in the facilities department.

Nick was an avid and accomplished photographer, who especially enjoyed taking still life photos of flowers and took many classes at the Carlisle Arts and Learning Center. He loved gardening with his mom and taking care of his sister's cats. He enjoyed all movies, particularly Marvel films, as well as watching bad reality TV shows and the HGTV network with his mom and sister. Nick was blessed with a huge smile, a sharp wit and a sweet soul.

Though he battled health issues his entire life, Nick was strong, kind, patient and brave in the face of many challenges, and lived his life to the fullest. He was blessed to have a wonderful team of health care providers and a large and loving network of friends and family who were always there to support him.

In addition to his mother, Nick is survived by his sister Sarah Maravic, who was his best friend and greatest supporter and cheerleader. He is also survived by his stepfather Greg Milligan and his stepbrothers Jake and Ben Milligan, his grandmother Scotty Roberge, his aunts Cathy Cutler (husband Rainer Rickers), Kim Sweger (husband Andy Sweger), Susan Maravic and Mary Maravic (husband Tim Moore), his uncles Chip Cutler (wife Kelly Glazier), Jeremy Cutler (wife Liza Cohen), Zachary Cutler, and many cousins.

A service celebrating Nick's life will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nick's name to Furry Friends Network, PO Box 519 Boiling Springs, PA 17007.



Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Sep. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Service
6:00p.m.
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd, Carlisle, PA
Funeral services provided by:
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Love and prayers during this time and going forward. We hope all of the good memories bring comfort and peace. Nick was always an incredible kid and it continued to shine brighter and brighter as he got older. What an example he was of love,positivity,grit and humor. You are all in our thoughts and we miss you!
Sean, Carlee, and Brynlee Gilpatrick
Friend
September 23, 2021
My prayers are with Nick´s family... his unique way of looking at the world brought joy and light..
Judy Prescott
September 20, 2021
Carol, Greg and family, May you find peace & comfort in the beautiful memories, love for life and joy that Nick shared with those who knew and loved him on his life´s journey. God has blessed with an angel, now may Nicks spirit shine brightly through you each day. Love, Charlene, Brian, Tyler & Cameron
Charlene Goodwyn-Greene
Friend
September 18, 2021
What I remember most was when we at Topsail and we were watching you when you were little and on the Breezeway pier and you threw your little she over into the ocean and started to cry my shoe, my shoe, I need my shoe as it was floating by! Nick also take those beautiful pictures!! We love ya!!
Bev & Ken Yosko
Family
September 17, 2021
Carol: My heart is heavy to learn of this most difficult loss. You and your family are in my prayers for comfort and peace. Nick was surely a beautiful son who loved you without end. Sending hugs, prayers, and love to you.
Roseann Cordelli
September 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results