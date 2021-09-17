Nicholas Steven Maravic

September 15, 1994- September 15, 2021

Nicholas Steven Maravic died peacefully at home on his 27th birthday after a lifelong battle with Crohn's disease and colon cancer.

Nick was born in Carlisle on September 15, 1994 to Carol Cutler Milligan and the late Steven Maravic. He graduated from Carlisle High School in 2013 and worked at Dickinson College for 11 years, first in dining services and later in the facilities department.

Nick was an avid and accomplished photographer, who especially enjoyed taking still life photos of flowers and took many classes at the Carlisle Arts and Learning Center. He loved gardening with his mom and taking care of his sister's cats. He enjoyed all movies, particularly Marvel films, as well as watching bad reality TV shows and the HGTV network with his mom and sister. Nick was blessed with a huge smile, a sharp wit and a sweet soul.

Though he battled health issues his entire life, Nick was strong, kind, patient and brave in the face of many challenges, and lived his life to the fullest. He was blessed to have a wonderful team of health care providers and a large and loving network of friends and family who were always there to support him.

In addition to his mother, Nick is survived by his sister Sarah Maravic, who was his best friend and greatest supporter and cheerleader. He is also survived by his stepfather Greg Milligan and his stepbrothers Jake and Ben Milligan, his grandmother Scotty Roberge, his aunts Cathy Cutler (husband Rainer Rickers), Kim Sweger (husband Andy Sweger), Susan Maravic and Mary Maravic (husband Tim Moore), his uncles Chip Cutler (wife Kelly Glazier), Jeremy Cutler (wife Liza Cohen), Zachary Cutler, and many cousins.

A service celebrating Nick's life will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nick's name to Furry Friends Network, PO Box 519 Boiling Springs, PA 17007.